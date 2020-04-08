64 foreigners who attended Tablighi Jamaat booked in Hyderabad

Around 64 foreigners who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Markaz Bhavan in Delhi's Nizamuddin area has been booked by the Hyderabad police under various sections of IPC.

The arrested hail from Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Sudan, Iran, Algeria and Kyrgyzstan. The police said that the foreigners had come to the city to attend religious programmes and are staying at Mallepally and Chaderghat.

After the Indonesian nationals tested positive for COVID-19 in Karimnagar, the police shifted all the foreigners to various hospitals in the city and their samples are being checked. However, in the last few days, the police caught 64 foreign nationals at Chaderghat, Banjara Hills, Habeebnagar and Falaknuma.

The police registered cases against them under the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act and Foreigners Act.