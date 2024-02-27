6,680 youths get job offers at placement drive

Nalgonda: Close to 7,000 candidates secured job offered at the Job Mela organised at MGU on Monday. Komatireddy Prateek Foundation in collaboration with TASk , TFMC and Mahatma Gandhi University Placement Cell had conducted the event. As many as 9,456 candidates and 126 companies participated in the mela.

Minister for R&B Komatireddy Venkat Reddy inaugurated the job mela. Speaking on this occasion, he promised to get required funds for developing infrastructure from the State government, UGC and Central covt. He asserted that present government is focusing on empowering youth with skill development and entrepreneurial abilities.

The Minister promised to provide study material and training in communication & digital skills to students who are preparing for academic as well as competitive exams. SP Chandana Deepthi, Additional Collector Hemanth Keshav Patil, MLC Narsi Reddy , TADK CEO Narsi Reddy spoke on the occasion.

VC Gopal Reddy, staff and students thanked the Minister and felicitated him for inaugurating the newly constructed buildings and assuring cooperation in developing infrastructure, filling up of vacancies in the university.

Also they thanked him for providing breakfast and lunch for students and staff of companies on this occasion.