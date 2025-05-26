77.54% candidates appear for TG DEECET-2025

Hyderabad: Around 77.54 per cent of candidates appeared for the TG DEECET-2025 for D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) and DPSE (Diploma in Pre-School Education) exam on Sunday. According to officials, the exam was computer based, conducted in two shifts – first shift (Telugu medium from 10 am to 12 noon) and second shift (English medium and Urdu medium, from 3 pm to 5 pm). In the first shift, around 19,900 candidates registered for the exams out of 15,476 candidates who appeared for the exam.

For the second shift, around 23,715 candidates registered for the exam out of which 18,345 candidates appeared. The initial key will be published in the TG DEECET-2025 official website, https://deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in, on May 28.