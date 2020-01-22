79 percent voters turn out in Mahbubnagar municipalities

Mahbubnagar: The polls for 17 municipalities in erstwhile Mahbubnagar were held peacefully without any untoward incident. In erstwhile Mahbubnagar, the overall polling percentage stood at 79.



In Mahbubnagar municipality, for 49 wards as many as 238 candidates contested the elections. Among them, 48 candidates are from TRS, 40 from Congress, 36 from BJP and 114 independents and other parties. The TRS contestant from ward No 5 in Yenugonda was elected unanimously.

In Bhootpur municipality for a total of 10 wards as many as 37 candidates from different political parties contested the polls. And of them, nine each from TRS and Congress, 10 from BJP were in fray. In addition to this, nine contested as independents. In Bhootpur, there are 10,391 voters. Among them, only 8,949 voters exercised their votes and of them 4,465 are males and 4,484 are females. Voting percentage of 86.12 recorded in Bhootpur municipality.

In Narayanpet municipality, the elections were held peacefully. Of the total of 32,289 eligible voters, 24,194 exercised their votes with poll percentage at 74.9. For 24 wards, 80 candidates contested the polls. These include 24 from TRS, 18 from Congress, 24 from BJP and 14 independents.

In Makthal, there are 14 wards and 65 candidates tried their luck. Of them, 16 candidates are from TRS, 13 from Congress, 15 from BJP and 21 independents. There are 20,010 voters and of them 14,855 people exercised their votes and recorded a polling percentage of 74.24.

In Kosgi, there are 16 wards and 66 candidates tried their luck. Of them, 15 are from TRS, 15 from Congress, 12 from BJP and 24 independents. There are 16,348 voters and of them, 12,383 exercised their votes and recorded a polling percentage of 75.75.

Among all the three ULBs of Narayanpet district, of a total of 68,647 voters, 51,432 cast their votes recording poll percentage of 74.92.

In Gadwal, there are 37 wards and 137 candidates contested the polls. Of them, 37 are from TRS, 25 from Congress, 36 from BJP and 39 independents. Of the 59,498 voters, 44,086 exercised their right recording a poll percentage of 74.10.

In Ieeja, there are 20 wards and 91 candidates tried their luck. Of them, 20 are from TRS, 20 from Congress, 15 from BJP and 20 from Indian Forward Block. In addition to these, 16 independents also contested the polls. There are 20,082 voters and of them, 17,483 people exercised their vote and recorded a poll percentage of 87.06.

In Vaddepally, there are 10 wards and 29 candidates were in fray. Of them, 10 candidates are from TRS, 10 from Congress, six from BJP and three independents. There are 9,575 voters and of them, 8,066 exercised their votes and recorded a poll percentage of 84.24.

In Alampur, there are 10 wards and 47 candidates contested the polls. Of them nine candidates are from TRS, eight from Congress, six from BJP and 24 independents. Of the 8,089 voters, 6,474 exercised their right taking the poll percentage to 80.03.

In all four ULBs of Gadwal district, out of 97,244 voters, 76,109 cast their votes recording an overall poll percentage of 78.27 in the district.

In Wanaparthy, there are 33 wards and 152 candidates were in fray. Of them, 32 are from TRS, 27 from Congress, 26 from BJP and 67 independents. There are 53,433 voters and of them, 38,983 cast their votes recording a poll percentage of 72.56.

In Kottakota, there are 15 wards and 63 candidates tried their luck. Of them, 15 each from TRS and Congress, 12 from BJP and 21 independents. Of the 16,431 voters, 12, 810 exercised their votes and recorded a polling percentage of 77.96.

In Pebbair, there are 12 wards and 51 candidates contested the polls. Of them, 12 each are from TRS and Congress, six from BJP and 21 independents. There are 12,531 voters and of them 10,339 people cast their votes and recorded a polling percentage of 82.51.

In Atmakur there are 10 wards and 36 candidates were in fray. Of them, 10 each from TRS, Congress and BJP and six independents. There are 10,284 voters and of them 8,010 people exercised their votes and recorded a poll percentage of 77.89.

In Amarchinta, there are 10 wards and 40 in fray. Of them, 10 are from TRS, 5 from Congress, 9 from BJP and 16 independents. There are 8,789 voters and of them, 7,092 exercised their votes and recorded a poll percentage of 80.69.

In all the five ULBs of Wanaparthy district, out of 10,1468 voters as many as 77,234 cast their votes recording voting percentage of 76.12.

In Nagarkurnool, there are 24 wards and 104 candidates contested the polls. Of them, 24 are from TRS, 23 from Congress, 24 from BJP and 33 independents. There are 30,780 voters and of them 23,658 people exercised their votes and recorded a poll percentage of 76.89.

In Kollapur, there are 20 wards and 97 candidates tried their luck. Of them 20 are from TRS, 19 from Congress, 20 from BJP, 20 from Indian Forward Block and 18 independents. There are 19,488 voters and of them 15,858 exercised their rights and recorded a poll percentage of 81.37.

In Kalwakurthy, there are 22 wards and 79 candidates. Of them, 22 are from TRS, 22 from Congress, 16 from BJP and 19 independents. There are 23,139 voters and of them, 18,705 exercised their right and recorded a poll percentage of 80.84.

Overall in Nagarkurnool district, there are 73,397 voters and of them 58,221 cast their votes in all the three ULBs recording a poll percentage of 79.32.