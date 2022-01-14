8 test Covid positive in Bomraspet 

Kodangal: As many as 8 people tested positive for Covid-19 disease in various villages of Bomraspet mandal in Kodangal constituency on Thursday.



According to the medical and health officials, this came to light during an extensive door-to-door fever survey taken up in Bomraspet mandal as part of their efforts to contain the 3rd wave of Covid disease. They took samples from hundreds of people in various villages suffering from fever and sent them to labs for further tests.

The discovery of new cases was immediately taken to the notice of Vikarabad district medical and health officials. The higher-ups in immediately initiated steps and decided to conduct more tests and at the same time cautioned the public to abide by Covid safety norms such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance and constant hand sanitisation. "During the regular health check-ups by the ANMs in the villages, we came across the 8 new Covid cases for the first time during the past 4 months.

We have alerted the local health authorities and the public in general to be more cautious and abide by the Covid safety norms. The infected persons and their contacts have been put under isolation and proper treatment is being provided," informed the higher officials.