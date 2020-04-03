80 percent of markaz returnees traced in Hyderabad, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan

GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said that they have identified 80 per cent of people who have returned to Hyderabad from Markaz and shifted them to the isolation ward.

Mayor urged the Markaz returnees to cooperate with the health staff for treatment. He further said that the stray dogs are being fed through the Entomology department. "Around 1500 beggars were identified and being given good every day. Meanwhile, the sanitation workers are being provided transport for work," said the Mayor.

The SRDP works are going on with the workers maintaining social distance to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

In the last five days, coronavirus cases spiked in Telangana after the majority of people returned from Tablighi Jamaat tested positive.