819 gms of gold seized at Shamshabad airport

Rangareddy:The customs officials at Shamshabad airport discovered 819 gms of gold concealed within a mixer grinder belonging to a passenger arriving on an Indigo flight from Dubai.

The incident unfolded when customs officials conducted a routine check on a passenger who had disembarked at the airport.

Their meticulous inspection revealed that the passenger had ingeniously hidden 819 gms of gold. The estimated value of the seized gold is approximately Rs 49.79 lakh.

Authorities registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Customs officials are actively working to uncover further details regarding the circumstances of this concealed gold and any potential connections to illegal activities.