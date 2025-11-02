85 pc pg seats in private medical colleges reserved for TG students

Hyderabad: TheTelangana government has approved 85 per cent local reservation in PG Medical Management Quota (MQ–1) Seats. The government has taken a landmark decision to reserve 85 per cent of Post Graduate (PG) Medical Management Quota–1 (MQ–1) seats in private medical colleges for local Telangana students.

Until now, these MQ–1 seats were filled under the All India category, open to candidates from across the country. With this new policy, Telangana students will now have access to 85 per cent of these seats, while the remaining 15 per cent will continue to be open to All India candidates.

This significant decision, taken by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy following the representation of Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha and fulfilled a long-pending, decade-old demand of Telangana’s medical fraternity.

Every year, this policy will benefit around 318 PG Medical seats and 70 PG Dental seats, which will now be exclusively available to Telangana students. Until now, nearly 60 per cent of these seats were being taken by non-local candidates.

Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha said that “For the academic year 2025–26, Telangana has 31 PG medical colleges offering 2,983 seats, including 12 government (1,472 seats) and 19 private colleges (1,511 seats). In government colleges, 50% of seats fall under the All India Quota (AIQ) and 50% under the Competent Authority Quota (CAQ).

In private colleges, 50% of seats are under CAQ and the remaining 50% under the Management Quota (MQ). Out of the 741 PG Medical Management Quota seats, 374 belong to MQ–1. Under this new policy, 318 seats (85%) will now be reserved for Telangana local candidates and 56 seats (15%) will remain open to candidates from all over India.