90.83% qualify in TG ICET-2025

Hyderabad: Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) and the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) have announced the results for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET–2025), with a total of 90.83 per cent of candidates qualified.

The results were announced by TGCHE Chairman, Prof V Balakista Reddy, TGCHE Vice-Chairmen I and II, and Professor Aluvala Ravi, the Convenor of TG ICET-2025, and senior officials on Monday. The online entrance test was conducted, from June 8 to June 9 by MGU, Nalgonda, under the supervision of TSCHE. The test is for admission into MBA and MCA programs for the academic year 2025–26 in the State of Telangana.

Out of a total of 71,746 candidates registered, 64,938 appeared for the examination, and 58,985 candidates qualified. This resulted in a total pass percentage of 90.83%. A gender-wise analysis of the results shows that out of the candidates who appeared for the test, 71746 were male, 34412 were female, and one identified as transgender. Of those who qualified, 27,998 were male, 30,986 were female, and one was a transgender person.

The minimum qualifying marks for ranking in TG ICET (excluding SC/ST candidates) are 25% of the aggregate marks. However, there are no minimum qualifying marks for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Qualified candidates can download their rank cards by visiting the website: https://icet.tgche.ac.in, Professor Ravi added.