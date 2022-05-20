95 pc jobs under Group-IV reserved for locals, says CS Somesh Kumar

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to release Group-IV notification as early as possible. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a preparatory meeting with special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and all heads of departments on steps to be taken for issue of Group IV notifications at BRKR Bhavan on Thursday.

The meeting was held following Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's announcement to fill up 9,168 posts under Group IV cadre soon. Speaking on the occasion, Somesh Kumar said that the government has brought the Presidential Order 2018 with an objective to not only protect the rights of people, but also reform the functioning of the government. As per the order, 95 percent of posts are reserved for locals.

Recently, the government started the process of job notifications by issuing notification for filling up 503 posts under Group I. While the process for police recruitment is also going on, clearance has also been given to education department, he said and added that notification for TET has also been issued.

The Chief Secretary instructed officials to submit all the relevant information, including roster point details to the Public Service Commission by May 29. He directed that all junior assistant and equivalent posts in the sanctioned strength should be included and notified for direct recruitment.

Promotional vacancies in senior assistant and superintendent cadres should also be filled.

All HoDs should bestow their personal attention so as to reduce timelines so that the process is completed and the finance department can issue GO to have the mandate to go for the recruitment through Public Service Commission, the chief secretary added.