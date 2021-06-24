97 lakh people vaccinated in Telangana so far: Telangana health director

Around 97 lakh people were vaccinated in the state so far, said Telangana state public medical and health director Dr G Srinivas Rao.

"As many as 83 lakh people were given the first dose of vaccine and a total of 2.2 crore people should be vaccinated in the state," he said adding that the vaccination drive is underway in 100 centres in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.



He continued that 24 mobile vans have been deployed for the vaccination drive and around 1500 people are being given the jab everyday. "Vaccine dose is also being given to people above 30 years of age since yesterday," he added. Srinivas Rao also said that the state would reach one-crore mark in vaccination in the next two days and all the teachers will be given the vaccine by showcasing their ID cards.



Speaking about the Delta Plus, Rao clarified that no case has been registered so far in Telangana.

