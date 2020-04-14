A 7-year-old boy tested Coronavirus positive in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Day by day, the Coronavirus positive cases are raising in Telangana. So far, 472 active cases were reported across the state. Recently, a 7-year-old boy has tested Coronavirus positive in Saikrupa colony, Ameenpura in Patancheru of Sangareddy district. The boy's father (36) has returned from Switzerland last month. After reaching Hyderabad, he has been kept under quarantine for 14 days.

Later, when the reports have resulted in Coronavirus negative, he was sent home. However, recently the man took his son to the hospital as he was suffering from fever and cough, where the tests resulted in Coronavirus positive on April 12th.

Immediately, the officials rushed the boy along with his father to the isolation facility at Gandhi hospital. Later, they collected the samples other family members and sent them for the lab. Currently, the family members are shifted to the quarantine center at Patancheru.

On the other side, a total number of 216 Coronavirus positive cases were reported under GHMC limits. With this, Chief Minister KCR has directed the officials to have a special focus on Hyderabad. CM ordered to implement lockdown strictly in the containment zones, where the positive cases are high.