A BC will become CM in future, says TPCC chief



Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday exuded confidence that if delimitation is undertaken before the next elections, the party could secure over 140 seats, while also reiterating that a BC leader would become Chief Minister in the future under Congress leadership.

He asserted that the Congress is committed to social justice and empowerment of Backward Classes (BCs), stating that the party would ensure greater political representation for marginalised communities.

Addressing a gathering at Gandhi Bhavan during the ceremony marking MLA Eerlapalli Shankar assuming office as Chairman of the OBC Cell, Goud said the Congress is working towards uniting BC communities and strengthening their political voice.

Taking a dig at opposition leaders, including former CM KCR and BJP leaders, he questioned whether they would commit to appointing a BC leader as Chief Minister. He alleged that BJP leaders are “anti-BC” and criticised them for failing to address key issues, including pending reservations legislation.

Highlighting the party’s initiatives, Goud said 65% of chairperson posts and 60% of District Congress Committee positions have been allocated to SCs, STs and BCs. He also claimed that 67% of BC candidates were supported in sarpanch elections. Referring to the caste survey conducted in Telangana, he described it as a model for the nation and said it provided crucial data for policymaking. He added that the party had announced and enacted 42% reservations for BCs.

Goud also targeted the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, accusing it of financial mismanagement and irregularities in welfare schemes, including rice distribution.

Later, addressing the executive committee meeting of the Telangana State Mahila Congress, Goud stressed the importance of women’s participation in politics, noting that women constitute half the population and should receive proportional opportunities. He said 40–50 seats could be reserved for women if delimitation occurs and assured that more women would be appointed to nominated posts.

Mahila Congress president Errabelli Swarna called for unity and discipline within the party, stating that strict action would be taken against violations. Senior leaders, including ministers and party functionaries, attended the event.