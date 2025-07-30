A Beacon of Justice: Ambedkar’s Statue Inaugurated in Muchonipalli ,Gattu Mandal

Gadwal: A grand ceremony was held today at Muchhonipalli village in Gattu Mandal of Gadwal constituency to unveil a newly installed statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. The event witnessed the participation of several prominent leaders, social activists, and a large number of villagers.

Among the chief guests at the program were:

Padma Shri Awardee and MRPS Founder-President Mandakrishna Madiga

Senior BRS Party Leader R. Kishore from Jogulamba Gadwal District.

Both leaders garlanded the statue and paid rich tributes to the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Tributes by Mandakrishna Madiga:

In his address to the gathering, Mandakrishna Madiga hailed Dr. Ambedkar as:

> "A walking encyclopedia, the embodiment of human progress, the soul of the Indian Constitution, and the gateway to progress through education."

He further said:

“In his childhood, while society tried to belittle him, Ambedkar chose education as the path to upliftment. Books were his closest companions. Though ridiculed by society, he rose like a mountain peak and won their admiration. He dreamt of a new society untouched by caste and religious corruption and tirelessly worked to achieve it.”

Highlighting Ambedkar’s academic brilliance, Madiga added:

“He studied law to fight injustice and became a guiding light for generations. He travelled across nations, mastered numerous languages, and absorbed knowledge every moment. He stood tall as Bharat Ratna, a jewel of the Indian nation.”

Honoring Mandakrishna Madiga:

Former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-Charge Sarithamma, along with other Congress leaders, honored Mandakrishna Madiga in a respectful felicitation ceremony. She extended heartfelt greetings on behalf of the party.

Sarithamma’s Address:

Participating in the statue unveiling, Sarithamma emphasized the timeless relevance of Ambedkar’s teachings. She said:

“Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is not just a leader of one community or caste. He is a national figure who drafted a Constitution for all Indians. His greatness lies in his ability to fight oppression with knowledge, not violence. While many fought with weapons, he used the pen and intellect to achieve what others could not.”

She highlighted that:

“Ambedkar's journey from facing social discrimination to becoming the chief architect of the Constitution is a lesson for all. Despite severe odds, he studied at the highest institutions abroad and returned to give India its Constitution, earning respect from every section of society.”

Sarithamma further criticized the lack of proper implementation of the Constitution today, warning that such negligence is leading to dangerous irregularities in the system. She reminded everyone that:

> “All human relations are fundamentally economic, and the marginalized must never feel inferior but instead stay committed to gaining knowledge. Ambedkar’s life is a guiding lesson for every citizen in this country, not just for one group.”

Participants:

The event saw participation from several Congress Party leaders and local villagers, including:

Shetty Atmakur Lakshman

Jammiched Anand

Balakrishna Naidu

Balgere Krishna Reddy

Kondapalli Raghavendra Reddy

Patel Srinivasulu

Balgere Bajanna

Narsimhulu, Shekhar Goud, R.K. Narsimhulu, Suresh, Philip, Ambedkar, Vasanth, Bheemanna and other local Congress leaders and villagers.

The unveiling of Dr. Ambedkar’s statue was not just a ceremonial event but a moment of reflection on his vision for a just and inclusive society. The powerful speeches delivered during the event echoed a common sentiment – that every section of society must draw inspiration from Ambedkar’s life and teachings.