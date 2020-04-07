A beholden CM KCR unveils sops for Covid warriors

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced 'CM Gift' to the medical and health department personnel, GHMC staff and sanitation workers engaged in precarious task of containment of the deadly Coronavirus in the state.

The medical staff will get 10 per of their total gross salary as incentive for this month. GHMC staff including sanitation workers and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) staff will get Rs 7,500 each as special incentive and sanitation workers in panchayats and municipalities will be given Rs 5,000 incentive each.

The fourth grade employees working in the sanitation wing will be paid full wages and there would be no 10 per cent pay cut as had been imposed this month. The Chief Minister lauded the medical and health staff for their services and thanked them with folded hands.

He instructed District Collectors to identify the officials who were working hard in the fight against the virus and present incentives to them. The government would also announce incentives to the police staff in the right time, he added.

Appealing to all sections to come forward and help the needy in the crisis time, the CM said he would not hesitate to wash the feet of people who donated money to the poor.

He extolled a beedi worker's generosity for donating Rs 25,000 of her hard-earned money and a woman who returned excess rice she got through fair price shop.

He called on poets, singers and social activists to render their services for the well-being of the society in the difficult times. Rao warned of stringent action against people spreading false information and rumours.

He took strong exception to ridiculing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to switch off lights to express solidarity on social media.