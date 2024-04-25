Live
A constable who helped an old woman in a very dangerous place
- Ramdas, the constable who carried the old woman on his shoulders in Saleswaram
- Netizens are showering praises on social media
Nagarkurnool: Saleswaram Jatara festival was held from 22nd to 24th of this month in Nallamala lowland area under Lingala mandal of Nagar Kurnool district. Devotees from all over the state visited this fair.
On the last day of this process, an old woman who came to visit Lingamayya was in a state of difficulty after visiting the hill.. Acchampet CI Ravinder noticed. As per the orders of CI, Constable Ramdas has about 80 years on his shoulders.
The elderly woman was brought to the top of the hill and sent to safety. As the related video went viral on social media, many netizens showered congratulations on Constable Ramadas.
