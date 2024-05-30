A divine history of Kondagattu Anjaneyaswamy Temple

Karimnagar, (Kondagattu): Hanumansets out to bring Sanjeevani about Lakshmana, who fainted during the battle of Rama and Ravana. When he brings Sanjeevani, a part of Mutyampeta area breaks. That part is called Kondagattu mountain part.

The idol with the faces of Nrisimhaswamy on one side and Anjaneyaswamy on the other was consecrated by all the villagers. Here Anjaneya appears with two faces and the conic chakras are said to have Sitaramas in the heart.

During the Treta Yuga, when the sages of this region were performing penance yagnas, Lord Hanuman took Sanjeevani mountain to protect Lakshmana. Seeing this, the sages cordially invited him. But he left saying isn’t it time to stop to go to Sri Rama’s work and he will come back. For a few days, the hidden malefic powers were interfering with the divine activities of those sages.

Hanuman did not come back. Some of the sages consecrated the shrine of Bhuthanatha, who was the enemy of the Grahanaths. Their upasana poured out their austerities, and in appreciation of their penance, the saint Pawanasuta became ‘Sri Anjaneyudu’ as Swayambhu. Since then the sages have been worshiping Sri Swami and doing his divine works uninterruptedly.

About five hundred years ago, Singam Sanjeevudu, a cowherd living in Kodimyala pargana, was grazing his cattle in the Kondagatu gorge when a cow went missing. When Sanjeeva fell asleep resting under a tree after searching, Anjaneyaswamy appeared in his dream and told him to protect himself from the sun and rain in the koranda bushes.

When he opened his eyes and saw a cow, Sanjeev was overjoyed. Historians say that out of devotion, Koranda thorn bushes were removed and a small temple was built for the Lord. There is evidence that Munus practiced penance in the caves on the north-east side of the Anjanna temple in Kondagattu, which is illuminated with the statue of Narasimha.

Some legends say that while Lord Rama was going to Lanka for Sita, Lakshmana was carrying Anjaneyu’s Sanjeevani mountain when he fainted, and a piece fell from it and became known as Kondagattu. On the way to the temple, devotees can see the tears of Goddess Sita crying.