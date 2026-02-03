A dumping yard called Ibrahimbagh lake bund

Hyderabad: The bund of Ibrahimbagh lake has turned into a sprawling dumping ground, choked with construction debris and waste. Moreover, the lake is filled with water hyacinth, which has turned it into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

According to residents, though the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) takes up mega sanitation drives across the GHMC limits, no proper sanitation works have been carried out in their area, which comes under Neknampur ward.

The residents also confirmed a severe mosquito menace, highlighting a surge in mosquito numbers across Manikonda, Neknampur and other surrounding areas.

Shaik Arif, a resident, said, “There is no distinction between summer and winter. The mosquito menace is a never-ending nuisance in these areas. The situation remains unchanged every season. Even after numerous complaints to the authoritiesconcerned, no action has been taken.”

Residents pointed out that water hyacinth is spreading rapidly and there is no proper maintenance or treatment, while dumping of construction debris continues unchecked.

The lake is slowly transforming into a dumping yard due to waste and construction debris from surrounding areas. “The entire surface of the lake is covered with water hyacinth and has now turned into mosquito breeding spots. We request the officials concerned to clean and save Ibrahimbagh lake,” said Suresh, another resident.

Mohammed Sohail, another resident, demanded that the department concerned, which is meant to protect water bodies, must save the lake from further encroachments and preserve it by clearing construction debris, waste and water hyacinth, and by providing proper inlet and outlet channels to the lake.