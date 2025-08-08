Live
- Sam Altman Rewards OpenAI Talent with Surprise Bonuses After Meta Poaches Top AI Engineers
- Haryana govt announces free bus ride for women on Raksha Bandhan
- Pakistan: Christian youth dies from abandonment, institutional cruelty
- NIWAS Housing Finance Expands Footprint with Regional Office Branch Launch in SR Nagar
- A grand Varalakshmi Vratam
- Cabinet okays Rs 4,200 crore scheme to upgrade technical education in India
- PCI chief Devendra Jhajharia to highlight India’s para-sports vision at APC General Assembly
- Heavy rain warnings issued for Hyderabad, HYDRAA alerted
- Instagram’s New Live Map Feature Sparks Privacy Backlash Over Stalking Fears
- K'taka people will support Rahul Gandhi to 'protect' democracy, Constitution: Siddaramaiah
A grand Varalakshmi Vratam
The Varalakshmi Vratam mahotsavam program was held on the occasion of Shravan Friday at the newly installed Sri Lalita Tripura Sundari Devi Ammavari Sannidhanam in the Sri Dharmashastra Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Pebbair Municipal Center, Wanaparthy District.
Wanaparthy dist: The Varalakshmi Vratam mahotsavam program was held on the occasion of Shravan Friday at the newly installed Sri Lalita Tripura Sundari Devi Ammavari Sannidhanam in the Sri Dharmashastra Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Pebbair Municipal Center, Wanaparthy District. First, special pujas were performed with abhishekam to the goddess, and then hundreds of women chanted the name of the goddess and performed special pujas with Mangala Aartis to observe Varalakshmi Vratam.
Later, Tirtha Prasad and Anna Prasad distribution programs were held for the devotees. Temple General Secretary Vadde. Eeshwar, Anna Prasada Distribution Chairman Karnati Srinivas Goud, committee members Punna. Srinivasulu, Veerabojja Chari, Kishore, Pradeep, Madhu, TVS Bujji, Venu, Narayana, Gurramgadda Balaraju, Pandu Raju, Shanthanna, Anil, Kalyan, Balagoud, Naveen and others participated in this program.