A grand Varalakshmi Vratam

Wanaparthy dist: The Varalakshmi Vratam mahotsavam program was held on the occasion of Shravan Friday at the newly installed Sri Lalita Tripura Sundari Devi Ammavari Sannidhanam in the Sri Dharmashastra Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Pebbair Municipal Center, Wanaparthy District. First, special pujas were performed with abhishekam to the goddess, and then hundreds of women chanted the name of the goddess and performed special pujas with Mangala Aartis to observe Varalakshmi Vratam.

Later, Tirtha Prasad and Anna Prasad distribution programs were held for the devotees. Temple General Secretary Vadde. Eeshwar, Anna Prasada Distribution Chairman Karnati Srinivas Goud, committee members Punna. Srinivasulu, Veerabojja Chari, Kishore, Pradeep, Madhu, TVS Bujji, Venu, Narayana, Gurramgadda Balaraju, Pandu Raju, Shanthanna, Anil, Kalyan, Balagoud, Naveen and others participated in this program.