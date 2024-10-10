A journey to remember!

Warangal: As many as 1,345 candidates selected in the DSC from the erstwhile Warangal district left for Hyderabad on Wednesday to receive appointment orders from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. With 324 candidates, Mahabubabad district stood first in the erstwhile Warangal.

In Warangal, district Collector Satya Sarada flagged off six buses carrying 263 candidates and officials. 169 candidates who were selected from Hanumakonda district headed to Hyderabad in four buses in the presence of additional collector Venkat Reddy and DEO K Vasanthi.

212 candidates from Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, 199 from Jangaon and 178 from Mulugu district also went to Hyderabad in specially arranged buses.

Several candidates expressed happiness over receiving appointment orders from the CM, especially on the eve of Saddula Bathukamma, the pride festival of Telangana. They treated it as a Dasara bonanza from the Telangana Government.