A leader with a penchant for public service

Warangal: Kadiyam Srihari is one among a stream of leaders who emerged after NTR stormed the Andhra Pradesh (undivided) politics, floating the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). From a bank employee to a lecturer and then to politics, Kadiyam worked his way up to the pinnacle rising to the rank of deputy chief minister.

The four-time MLA, twice an MLC and Lok Sabha Member for a brief period, hails from a humble background of Parvathagiri village in Warangal district.

He has a strong bond with the Station Ghanpur Assembly constituency from where he represents now for the fourth time.

Although his turf-war against former MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah over the Station Ghanpur seat is well known, Srihari is one who always maintained decorum as an individual and politician.

But of late, the 72-year-old is in the eye of the storm following his switchover to the Congress. His heir apparent Kavya also changed her loyalties after getting a BRS ticket for the Warangal Lok Sabha (SC Reserved) and went on to win as a Congress candidate.

“Station Ghanpur constituency has witnessed lack of development for over a decade. Nothing is more important for me than the welfare and development of the people in the constituency who elected me, reposing their faith in me,” Srihari says.

He was elected to the Assembly from Station Ghanpur in 1994, 1999, 2008, and 2023, and was also a member of Warangal Lok Sabha seat in 2014. Srihari is one among the TDP leaders who pursued party chief Chandrababu Naidu to write a letter in favour of a separate Telangana State to the then Minister of External Affairs Pranab Mukherjee in 2008.