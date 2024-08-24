A passion for public service

Medak: Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy is the BRS MLA elected from the Narsapur Assembly segment of the Medak district. Earlier, she served as the minor irrigation minister under former Chief Ministers YS Rajasekhar Reddy, K Rosaiah and N Kiran Kumar Reddy cabinets in United Andhra Pradesh.

Her journey with Congress ended after she lost in 2014 after contesting for Lok Sabha. Sunitha Laxma Reddy joined the BRS in 2019, and she served as the State Commission for Women Chairperson. For long, the constituency has been a battleground between Congress and CPI, and for the first time, Sunitha Laxma Reddy won the seat in 1999 as the Congress candidate. Subsequently, she consolidated her position and won from the constituency four times.