A referendum for govt: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy informed that he will be visiting the three selected mandals for the pilot project of Bhu Bharati. Based on the results, the system will be rolled out across the entire state by June 2.

During an informal media interaction at his chambers in the Secretariat on Sunday, the Revenue Minister highlighted that the primary aim of introducing the Bhu Bharathi Act and portal is to ensure the protection of all lands in Telangana. He called the Act a referendum for the government and said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to present the Bhu Bharati Act and portal to the public in honour of Dr B R Ambedkar’s 134th birth anniversary on Monday.

Ponguleti reiterated a previous announcement made in the Legislative Assembly, indicating that the Congress government is committed to considering the Bhu Bharathi Act as a referendum during the 2029 Legislative Assembly elections. “I want to reaffirm that we are dedicated to keeping this promise,” he stated.

The Minister noted that, as previously mentioned, a forensic audit will be carried out on any land irregularities that occurred under the Dharani system once the Bhu Bharati initiative is implemented. Ponguleti urged the people to refrain from immediately accessing the portal to check their land information, cautioning that such a surge could potentially lead to the portal’s complete shutdown. He warned that the Chief Minister has already directed police to take necessary action on those who intentionally seek to disrupt the portal.

He shared that efforts are being made to enhance the Bhu Bharati portal, managed by the Central Government’s NIC, by incorporating modern features to create a more advanced version. The development of the portal will proceed without affecting ongoing registrations. The Minister also mentioned that he plans to visit the pilot villages chosen for the rollout of the Bhu Bharati Act and Portal throughout Telangana State. He added that the relevant Ministers would also visit these designated villages and that awareness programmes would be organised in partnership with District Collectors.