A resourceful tool for Covid-hit

Mehdipatnam: Extending helping hand in the fight against Covid-19, a group of youngsters developed an App 'The Hyderabad Covid Resources', this App helps provide access to resources like plasma, blood bank, meal providers, amongst other services. It is a progressive web app, which means that it works both on android, or I-phone or even the browser and gets updated every 30 minutes.

Speaking to The Hans India, its co-founder twenty-five-year-old Vensy Krishna said, "When my mother tested Covid positive in the first week of April we faced many hardships like finding hospital beds. So, I decided to help people get resources like oxygen, plasma and medicines. With the help of little technical stuff my friends Medha Kadri, a social work consultant and Abhishek we developed the App."

Vensy Krishna, a lawyer and resident of Mehdipatnam, developed the app along with his team on April 20. The app was promoted on various social media platforms following which scores of people have started availing the resources. "By clicking the link hydcovidresources.com people can get details. It is a progressive web app, so people don't have to download anything, and you don't even have to give any data. All the information is open,'' said Medha Kadri, a social work consultant.

A group of 25 volunteers are working hard to verify information and also update the app every 30 minutes.

Through this app people can know about Covid-19 about availability of plasma, blood banks, meal services, doctor service, ambulance and many more. Moreover, the app is also linked to a few NGO which provide oxygen, free medical consultation and blood donation.

"We want to help people of Hyderabad. We want to help the government take better decisions at a time like this. This app is powered by the dedication of a team of volunteers," said Vensy Krishna.