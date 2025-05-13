A storm brewing in BRS?

Hyderabad: Is all not well in the opposition BRS party? There is political speculation that Kavitha is unhappy with the party leadership for not giving her freedom and also not inviting to meet KCR. Her recent comments on social Telangana and conducting programmes independently under the banner of Telangana Jagruthi also did not go well in the party. It is learnt that Kavitha also wrote a letter to KCR against the attitude of the some party leaders.

Controversy surrounded the comments of Kavitha during the May Day celebrations. Kavitha had said that despite achieving geographical Telangana, social Telangana could not be achieved. She also said that there was no equal justice for all the sections in the society. She expressed displeasure that there were still social inequalities and discriminations and there was a need to strive for social Telangana.

Some of the party leaders were upset with this remark. A senior leader said this does not go well for the party, which has been facing jolts one after other in the elections. The BRS leader said that after being in power for ten years, if a leader talks about social injustice, this would mean talking against the party’s rule. Already the rival parties were raising the issue of statue of Jyoti Rao Phule in the Assembly. “They are accusing the BRS of failing to take such action during its 10-year rule, but now expecting others to do it,” the BRS leader said, adding that it amounts to questioning the party’s credibility.

According to sources, the BRS MLC is said to have written a letter to the party chief KCR expressing displeasure over the developments in the party. It is alleged that she was not allowed to meet the party chief, hence had to write a letter. When asked about these developments during a chit chat, Kavitha said that she expects the party would talk on this ‘fake campaign’ against her.

“I am working for strengthening the party. I have visited 47 constituencies and expressing the opinions I got from the leaders. People’s confidence in the party is increasing. It is not proper to take up this misleading campaign. Is it not enough that I have been in jail for six months? Still they want me to suffer? I will respond more strongly if they provoke me,” said Kavitha, adding she would bring out the facts at an appropriate time.