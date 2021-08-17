Aasara pensions: Submission of applications till August end

Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy had announced that all those seeking Aasara pensions in the new category of 57 years and 65 years should apply at the nearest e-seva and mee-seva centres in prescribed formats by August end.

She said that the Telangana government had made all necessary arrangements for the roll out of the scheme as promised by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during the Assembly elections held last.

She said that District Collectors and Municipal Officers were entrusted with the job of collecting the applications. She added that the applicants should submit a birth certificate or 10th class memorandum, school leaving certificate recognised by the government, voter ID or any of mentioned documents in the earlier orders issued for sanction of Aasara pensions