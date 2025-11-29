Academic Audit Concludes on a Positive Note at GDC

Nagar kurnool: The Government Arts & Commerce Degree College in the district headquarters successfully completed the academic audit for the years 2022–23 and 2023–24, conducted as per the directions of the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education (CCE), Hyderabad.

The audit was supervised by Madan Mohan, Principal of the Government Science College, and Rukhyabhanu, faculty member from Government Degree College, Jadcherla. After reviewing academic activities, the team appreciated the college’s effective functioning and offered suggestions for further improvement in the coming academic year.

As part of the programme, the Arts College Principal, Dr. Geethanjali, felicitated the audit team. She assured that continuous efforts would be made to further enhance the college’s academic standards. Faculty members and staff participated in the event.