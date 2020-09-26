ACB gets green signal to book Keesara Tahsildar

Hyderabad: The State government of Telangana has given permission to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to book a case of criminal misconduct against suspended Keesara Tahsildar Erva Balaraju Nagaraj, who was arrested in the Rs 1.10 crore bribe case a few weeks ago.



According to a press release issued by the ACB, it is said that the government has ordered the department to initiate criminal misconduct proceedings against the tainted Tahsildar.

Apart from it a case under criminal charges will be booked based on the probe conducted by the Vigilance and Enforcement department on the criminal misconduct, conspiracy and abuse of official position by Nagaraj and causing pecuniary losses by corrupt and illegal means to one K Dharma Reddy.

The ACB earlier booked a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and arrested Nagaraj, Village Revenue Assistant Bongu Sairaj, and two realtors Ch Srinath Yadav and K Anji Reddy after conducting a raid at a guest house in Kapra.