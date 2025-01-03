ACB Issues Notices to Officials in Formula E-Car Race Case

Hyderabad : The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has issued notices to senior officials in connection with the Formula E-car race case. IAS officer Arvind Kumar and former HMDA Executive Engineer BLN Reddy have been served notices as part of the investigation.

The ACB is probing alleged irregularities surrounding the high-profile Formula E race held in Hyderabad. The involvement of key officials in decision-making and financial transactions related to the event has come under scrutiny.

This development adds another layer of complexity to the controversy, with opposition parties already questioning the government's transparency in handling the event. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.