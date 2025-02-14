  • Menu
ACB Raids Gachibowli Electricity Office, Catches ADE Taking Rs. 70,000 Bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a raid at the Gachibowli electricity office and caught Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) Satish red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs, 70,000.

According to reports, the official was allegedly demanding the bribe to clear a pending work request. Based on a complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and apprehended him while he was receiving the money. The accused was taken into custody, and further investigation is underway. Authorities have urged citizens to report any incidents of corruption to the ACB to ensure transparency in government offices.

