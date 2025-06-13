ACB Summons KTR for Formula E Race Inquiry

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has issued a notice to K. T. Rama Rao (KTR), the Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former Minister, requiring him to attend questioning on Monday, the 16th of this month at 10 am, in relation to the Formula E Race case.

Previously, the ACB had summoned KTR on May 26, asking him to appear for questioning on May 28. However, he was unable to attend due to a tour in America. KTR informed the ACB of his foreign commitments and indicated his willingness to cooperate once he returned. The ACB subsequently agreed to reschedule and has now issued another notice for his appearance.

It is important to note that KTR has previously attended questioning sessions with both the ACB and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning the same case. On January 6, he arrived at the ACB for an inquiry with his legal team but departed when officials did not permit him to enter. He returned to the ACB for questioning on January 8, where he was interrogated for approximately seven hours. Although he was called again on January 9, KTR requested additional time to respond to the inquiry.

In addition, the ACB has questioned Arvind Kumar, Secretary of the Municipal Department, and BLN Reddy, the former Chief Engineer of HMDA, as part of its investigation. The inquiry stems from allegations of the misuse of ₹55 crores related to the Formula E race, which was held in Hyderabad during the BRS administration.