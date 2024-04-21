  • Menu
Accidental death of Waterman

Nagarkurnool: Tragedy occurred in Bijinapally mandal center Ramachandraiah, a waterman working in the mandal center for the past few years, went to...

Nagarkurnool: Tragedy occurred in Bijinapally mandal center Ramachandraiah, a waterman working in the mandal center for the past few years, went to turn the Nalla wall and accidentally fell into the Nalla wall hole and died. This incident took place near Chennakesava Swamy temple in Bijinapally mandal center. Locals who noticed this complained to the police and the police said that they have registered a case and are investigating.

