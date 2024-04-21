Live
- Different Types of Paint for Interior Walls
- Modi’s Letter to Chowta Highlights candidate’s motivation
- All India Public Relations Day Celebrated by Hyderabad Chapter
- Summer cricket training should be taken advantage of - Rajasekhar, Joint Mahbubnagar District Cricket Secretary
- Parliamentary candidate Mallu Ravi visited Achampeta
- Accidental death of Waterman
- Ambedkar Open Degree First Semester-1 examination fee to be paid
- PMK worker arrested for damaging car of TN Minister's son
- Maha: Mushtaq Antulay to join NCP on Monday
- BJP moving ahead with resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat’: Kishan Reddy
Nagarkurnool: Tragedy occurred in Bijinapally mandal center Ramachandraiah, a waterman working in the mandal center for the past few years, went to turn the Nalla wall and accidentally fell into the Nalla wall hole and died. This incident took place near Chennakesava Swamy temple in Bijinapally mandal center. Locals who noticed this complained to the police and the police said that they have registered a case and are investigating.
