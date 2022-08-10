Accused who attacked a girl in the name of love in Nalgonda arrested

Nalgonda One Town Police arrested the accused who attacked a young woman with a knife on Tuesday in the name of love. To this extent, District SP Rema Rajeshwari disclosed the details in a media conference. According to SP, Meesala Rohit Kumar of Abbasia Colony in Nalgonda town has been harassing a young woman in the name of love for the past few months. As the girl did not agree, Rohit called the victim through his friend Tai Kumar at Forest Office Park in Nalgonda town yesterday afternoon.



The victim went to the park with her friend. After talking together for a while, the accused took the victim aside saying that he should speak personally. It is said that the accused Rohit, who came with a knife as per the pre-plan, stabbed the victim indiscriminately on stomach, hands, legs, face and upper body and fled from there.



The Nalgonda One Town Police, who immediately reached the scene, took the accused into custody and interrogated him. The SP stated that a case has been registered against the accused and sent to remand. Nalgonda DSP Narasimha Reddy, CI Gopi, SI Venkata Reddy, staff Shakeel and Srikanth congratulated Nalgonda DSP for solving this case quickly.