Achampet Students Win Gold Medals in National KAT Olympiad Exam

Achampet: Achampet Students from Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, achieved remarkable success in the nationally conducted KAT Olympiad Exam and bagged gold medals, bringing laurales not just to their school but also to their parents.
According to the school authorities, two students Indu and Varshita earned gold medals along with cash awards, while three others who include Sri Rudra, Tanvi and Satvik won only gold medals.
The school authorities felicitated and commended the students for exhibiting their outstanding performance and showcasing their exceptional talent on a prestigious platform.
The felicitation ceremony was held at the institution, attended by Mahabubnagar Zone AGM Bhaskar Reddy, Vice Principal Ramesh, Academic Coordinator Gopi, Academic Dean Tirupataiah, Olympiad Exam In-Charge Mahmood, and IIT faculty members Durga Prasad and Mahesh.
Addressing the students, the faculty and management lauded their achievements and urged them to aim higher in their academic pursuits. The success of these students reflects the institution’s commitment to academic excellence and competitive success.