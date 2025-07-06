Achieve higher income through oil palm cultivation: MLA

Mahabubabad: “Farmers should switch to oil palm cultivation to earn higher income,” appealed Dr Bhukya Murali Naik, MLA of Mahabubabad.

On Saturday, he participated in an awareness programme on oil palm and horticultural crops organised by the district horticulture and sericulture department in Parvathagiri village of Mahabubabad mandal.

On this occasion, the MLA advised farmers to make good use of the subsidies provided by the government and cultivate oil palm to earn an income of one lakh rupees per acre. He stated that more than 8,000 acres in Mahabubabad district are under oil palm cultivation, and in 1,350 acres, the yield has already started, with each farmer earning around one lakh rupees per acre. For the current year, a target of 4,500 acres has been set, and so far, farmers have received permission to plant saplings in 663 acres.

District Horticulture and Sericulture Officer G Mariyanna suggested that farmers plant oil palm saplings on the boundaries of their fields and in backyards. He recommended cultivating all types of vegetables in orchards, on terraces, and in front of houses for daily needs.

He emphasised using good management practices in vegetable cultivation, including new methods of farming, raised beds, mulching, drip irrigation, fertigation, and others.