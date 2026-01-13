  1. Home
ACP inspects Saidabad Govt Boys Home

Hyderabad: Additional Commissioner of Police Srinivasulu conducted a surprise inspection of the Government Boys Home in Saidabad on Monday as part of the ongoing Operation Smile XII initiative. During the visit, the senior officer interacted with 27 children, several of whom were recently rescued during the month-long drive to trace missing minors and eradicate child labour.

Srinivasulu carried out a detailed review of the premises, verifying the quality of basic amenities provided to the residents. The inspection covered essential services including the standard of food, educational arrangements, medical care facilities, and the adequacy of the accommodation.

Following the review, the Additional Commissioner issued specific instructions to the Home’s Superintendent, Krishnaveni, and Rajanna to ensure the continued protection and effective rehabilitation of the children under their charge.

