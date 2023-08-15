Actress Tejaswi Madiwada, Umesh Madhyan inaugurates Sutraa Exhibition at HICC-Novotel

Hyderabad: Sutraa Exhibition will be hosting a fashion & lifestyle exhibition at Novotel (HICC) in Hyderabad on August 15, 16, & 17. Fashion designers, jewellers, vendors of home furnishings, and others will be among the exhibitors at the event. Sutraa is a leading organiser of fashion and leisure events in India, Sutraa Exhibition is renowned for their exceptional and imaginative programming.

Hyderabad's Novotel (HICC)will serve as the event's host. This hotel is a high-end facility with a fantastic position in the city, making it the ideal setting for a fashion and lifestyle event.

The people of Hyderabad should take advantage of this event to learn about the newest fashion and lifestyle trends. Everyone who attends the event will have a fantastic opportunity to shop for distinctive and stylish goods.

The following are some of the companies that will be exhibiting at the show:

● Naviikaa

● Madariya Impex

● EDI HMI Surendranagar

● Iconic

● Venkatagiri - Patta Sarees

● Jagdamba Creations

● Sai Creations

● Kittu Fashion

● Hikayat Banaras

● B Stylish

● Totle Kids

● Contrast Banglore

● Traditional Tamptation

● Ethonique Ensemble

● Vayanam Handloom

● Riddhi

● ERA By Ranisa

● Vihaana Fashion

● Rishab Collection

● House of Erum

● Rare Collection

● Shumiya Delhi

● Stiletto Footwears

● BZ Creation

● Rajwada Silver

● Desire Jewells

Sutraa Exhibition is dedicated to giving businesses a chance to present their products and services to a larger audience. They think that events are a fantastic method to bring buyers and sellers together. They are excited to hold their event in Hyderabad and are convinced that it will be a success and help promote the city's reputation as a fashion and lifestyle hotspot.The Sutraa Exhibition inauguration by Actress Tejaswi Madiwada and Umesh Madhyan at HICC-Novotel.

