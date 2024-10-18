Adani Group Donates ₹100 Crores to Telangana's Young India Skills University

Hyderabad : In a significant move aimed at enhancing the skills of students and youth, the Telangana government, in partnership with private industrial organizations, has set up the Young India Telangana Skills University. The prestigious Adani Group has contributed a generous ₹100 crore donation towards this initiative.

A delegation from the Adani Foundation, led by representatives of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and handed over the donation cheque. Gautam Adani expressed his continued support for the Telangana government's efforts in skill development and youth empowerment.

Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, along with other officials, was also present during the occasion. The donation is expected to significantly bolster the state's efforts in providing skill development opportunities and employment prospects for the youth.