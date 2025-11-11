Addicted Gambler Held for Murdering Woman, Stealing Gold in Gadwal

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal district police solved the sensational murder and gold theft case that shocked the town earlier this month. Acting under the supervision of SP T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, police arrested Kalla Ramireddy (27) and recovered ₹2.33 lakh cash, a Scooty, and a mobile phone.

On November 2, Mallikarjun Goud of Sherrelli Street found his wife Laxmi (55) dead at home with her gold ornaments missing. Investigation revealed that Ramireddy, a gambling addict and former tenant, strangled her for gold to clear debts. He later sold the ornaments in Hyderabad for ₹4.6 lakh.

Police tracked him using CCTV footage and arrested him on November 11. SP Srinivas Rao appreciated the efforts of the investigation team and announced a cash reward for their swift work.