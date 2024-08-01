Additional Collector Narasing Rao Orders Extensive Campaign on Breastfeeding Awareness in Villages

Gadwal: On Thursday, Additional District Collector Narasing Rao instructed officials to conduct extensive campaigns in villages about the importance of breastfeeding. He held a meeting in his office chamber under the auspices of the District Welfare Department to discuss the organization of Breastfeeding Week activities with relevant officials.



During the meeting, the Additional Collector emphasized the need to effectively implement each activity of Breastfeeding Week in the district according to the government's schedule. He suggested that the Health Department and ICDS departments should jointly organize daily programs at the mandal level to highlight the significance of breastfeeding and ensure their success.

The official machinery was directed to work with full responsibility to promote breastfeeding in the district. He stated that whether a child is born naturally or via cesarean section, it is essential to start breastfeeding within an hour of birth. He highlighted the benefits of colostrum, which aids in the child's growth and boosts immunity, and stressed the need to inform pregnant women about this extensively.

He also addressed the issue of some mothers opting for formula milk due to work, health, or other reasons, emphasizing the need to raise awareness about the necessity of breastfeeding among them. He called for the creation of audio and video clips to widely promote breastfeeding in rural areas.

During the event, pamphlets on the importance of breastfeeding were released in collaboration with the concerned officials.

The program saw the participation of District Welfare Officer Sudharani, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Siddappa, District Coordinator Kalyan, CDPOs, supervisors, and others.