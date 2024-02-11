Additional District collector Lingayya visits Avidudi Gurukula School

The District Additional Collector, Lingayya Naik, visited the Avidudi Gurukula School to inquire about the health conditions of the students. He mentioned that special medical camps were organized to provide better medical services to the students. He assured everyone that necessary tests and medical services will be provided to the students. He informed that some students had fallen ill due to jaundice, but most of them have improved and some have already gone home after treatment.

He also mentioned that 12 students with stomach problems will receive better medical treatment. Immediate measures have been taken to ensure clean drinking water, toilets, and environment cleanliness in the school. The health of all the students is stable, and there is no need to worry. The school principal, Aparna, and medical staff were present during this visit.



