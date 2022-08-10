Address commercial tax employees' problems: Mohammad Mujahid Hussain

Karimnagar: Telangana Commercial Taxes Non-Gazetted Employees Association State president Mohammad Mujahid Hussain demanded the State government to address many issues being faced by the officials and employees of the Commercial Taxes department.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said many issues like giving gazetted status to the assistant commercial tax officers were pending for years. For the joint commissioner to junior assistant employees working in the department, there was no general transfer for five years.

They were working in their position waiting for the transfers, but even normal transfers have not taken place in the Commercial Taxes department. The issue of DR and Promote 30 and 70 was also pending for many years along with seniority issues, he lamented.

Erstwhile Fifth Zone and Sixth Zone issue was now pending in new districts since formation of separate Telangana state. As per the approval, new zones have been declared, so the Joint Commissioner level officials were facing many difficulties as to how to determine the seniority of the employees of the department by districts or by zone.

So the seniority issue of these zonal employees should immediately be addressed by the State Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Department Neetu Kumari Prasad, Hussain has appealed

In the previous transfers in the department, after getting promotions, the transfers were allotted in new zones depending on the vacancies, then many of the female employees whose husbands had died were transferred to distant areas and the employees undergoing dialysis were also transferred to distant places.