Adilabad: All parties keen on fighting for more seats

Adilabad: With the elections for 49 wards in Adilabad Municipality approaching faster, all political parties are busy in candidates' selection, hatching plans to win the polls. About 1.27 lakh voters are going to decide the future of the parties.



During the last civic polls, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) had joined 14 ward members, who won the elections with other party flags, into the party fold. Seven ward members, who won with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress tickets and eight independents joined the ruling TRS after the elections.

This time, after the merger of villages within a radius of three kilo-meters, the appearance of wards and reservations was changed.

The ruling TRS has to win more number of ward seats if it wants to win the chairman post. The municipal elections became more crucial after the ward-wise responsibility was given to mandal-level leaders - MLA Jogu Ramanna has to look after Adilabad, Boath responsibility to MLA Rathod Bapurao, Dairy Chairman Loka Bhuma Reddy and Zilla Parishad Chairman Rathod Janardhan, former MP Nagesh were given the work to look after various wards.

The parties must select candidates based on reservation. Out of the total 49 wards, half of the tickets will be reserved for women, makin the party leaders busy in selecting women candidates. Already a preparatory meeting was held and activists were give directions. The Congress began its efforts by explaining its past glory. Party leaders Bhargav Deshpanday, Gandrath Sujatha, former Minister Ramachandra Reddy and former MP Rathod Ramesh took the burden of party's victory is their shoulders. It was decided to give tickets to the activists considering the feedback, after holding ward-wise meeting and considering their stronghold on the ward. Party senior leaders are busy in collecting the details of candidates.

BJP took the elections prestigious and party MP Soyam Bapu Rao had already announced the candidates, who are ready to contest can apply. The party is taking lot of care in selecting the winning horses.

Municipal elections have become a challenge to senior leaders Soyam Bapu Rao, Payal Shankar and Suhasini Reddy. BJP, which won seven wards in the last elections, is trying to win more wards this time.

Municipal elections could be crucial this time for MIM as the party had contested in 14 municipal wards during last elections and won four municipal wards. The party stood second in six municipal wards. From MIM, Farook Ahamed had been worked as the vice-chairman for three times. Taking steps carefully to win more wards this time, party senior leaders are busy assessing their chances of victory ward-wise.

Left parties and independents are showing interest to contest in the upcoming municipal elections. CPI and CPM leaders are keen on contesting in those wards where they have a strong hold.