Adilabad DCCB chairman Kamble Namdev no more

Adilabad District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) chairman Kamble Namdev died here on Wednesday while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 65. Namdev suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night.



Born in Gunjala village in Narnoor mandal, Namdev was unanimously elected as the chairman of DCCB during the cooperative bank elections in February 2020. His last rites will be held tomorrow at his native place.

On learning the news, minsiter Indran Karan Reddy, MLAs and other TRS leaders expressed shock over his demise and offered heartfelt condolences to his family. Indra Karan Reddy recalled his services as cooperative bank leader and prayed that his soul rest in peace.