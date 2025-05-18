Adilabad: Five Held For Gambling

Adilabad: Talamadugu police have arrested five persons for allegedly involved in gambling in Kajjarla suburb under Talamadugu police station limits.on Sunday night.

Acting on a tip off police arrested five persons. Arrested we're identified as Vadlagattu Manohar, Ravi Prasad of Adilabad and Meka Sai Kumar resident of Nirmal, Kallem Sridhar of Adilabad , Ashok Reddy of Kajjarla and seized Rs 19,210 and two bikes case has been registered and investigation is on.