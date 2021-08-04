Adilabad: Municipal commissioner served cockroach with biryani, hotel fined of Rs 50,000

A hotel in Adilabad has been fined of Rs 50,000 after the staff served cockroach with biryani to the municipal commissioner and other staff.



The staff who were shocked after seeing the insects inspected the kitchen. They found stale chicken which was preserved for three days and seized the kitchen for its unhygienic conditions. The officials also fined the hotel of Rs 50,000.

"The hotel was seized for serving unhygienic food and cockroaches are being seen in the kitchen. He asked the people to come forward and lodge complaints whenever they face similar kind of issues," the commissioner said.