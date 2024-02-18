Adilabad: Parents urge govt to conduct personality development classes

Adilabad: In preparation for the upcoming 10th-Class examinations scheduled to commence on March 18, educational authorities in Adilabad have initiated private classes in both morning and evening, aiming for a perfect 100 percent success rate. However, a growing concern among parents is the need for the government to include personality development classes in the curriculum, with an emphasis on mental and physical health. This, they believe will help students in dealing with stress and anxiety in a healthy way.

Notably, around 10,000 students in the Adilabad district are set to appear for the exams this year. Recognising the prevalent exam-related fears and stress among students, parents contend that specialised guidance from personality development experts, medical professionals, and mentors is crucial in ensuring that students approach the exams with confidence. In the district, there are a total of 132 government schools, including local bodies and Kasturiba schools, along with an additional 68 private schools. To attain a 100 percent success rate, private classes are running from 8 am to 9:45 am and from 4:45 pm to 5:30 pm.