Adilabad: Tennis enthusiast Collector Musharaf Ali Farooq makes VROs run helter-skelter

Adilabad: The decision of the Nirmal District Collector to have about 21 Village Revenue Officers (VROs) as sports assistants has become an issue of major controversy on Wednesday.

Social media and electronic media was agog as the Nirmal urban Tehsildar issued official proceedings asking these VROs to perform the role of ball pickers when the Nirmal Collector Musharaf Ali Farooq plays tennis every evening.

These VROs were to be formed into a team of three or so and be the ball pickers at the tennis court in the evenings after their normal office work. The Tehsildar had also prepared the duty chart for these VROs. The local Tehsildar, when asked, maintained that it was not new to depute local revenue officials to assist the Collector's personal works in the evenings.

However, as the news went viral and raked up a controversy, the Collector sent back the VROs who went to the tennis court on Wednesday evening.