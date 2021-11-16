Adilabad: Who will get TRS party ticket in local bodies MLC quota?

Adilabad: TRS party Senior leaders, aspirants of local bodies MLC tickets are in diallama that who will opt for party tickets by this time? And whether the party will give chance to the sitting MLC chance will be given to others. e party has a full majority in local bodies MLC, while other parties have no chance to contest elections. present sitting MLC Puranam Satish is expecting that party will give him another chance, Adilabad TRS party senior Loka Bhuma Reddy, Mancherial former MLA Aravind Reddy and Former MP Gedam Nagesh and Arigela Nageshwar Rao of Asifabad, Satyanarayana Goud, Srihari Rao of Nirmal district are aspirants of erstwhile Adilabad district.

Roaming around party higher up and moving steps strategically to secure a party ticket. MLC nominations are set to start from (October 16th) today. e party has an absolute majority in local bodies in the joint district. local bodies' MLC election is likely to be arbitrary.

With this, all the leaders are vying for the MLC post. erstwhile Adilabad district has 13 Municipalities and 66 mandals, 309 counselors have the right to vote, 571 MPTCs, 66 ZPTCs, there are 946 voters across the district. in municipality s TRS has a majority with this other parties have no chance to contest, during the last elections MLC Puranam Satish has elected unanimously.