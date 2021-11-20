Adilabad: Wine shop licence exercise today

Adilabad: District Collector Sikta Patnaik on Friday inspected the Tanisha gardens where liquor stores auctions are going to be held on November 20.

The Collector directed the excise officials to conduct liquor store tenders in a lottery manner as per the rules. Under the auspices of the Prohibition and Excise Department, the selection process of liquor shops will be conducted via lottery system. A total of 591 applications were received in the district.

Collector suggested that all arrangements should be made to manage the allotment of shops by lottery from 11 am on Saturday. She also directed that the police and officials to make sure that no problems arise during the event. Collector suggested that only applicants shoud be allowed during the lottery selection process.

District Probation and Excise Officer Ravinder Raju, CIs and SIs were present.